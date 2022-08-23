John Lilygren has been a fixture as head coach of the Carlmont cross country and track teams in recent years. But after stepping down as the Scots’ track coach prior to the spring of 2022, he announced at the end of the 2021-22 school year he would not be returning as the school’s cross country coach.

John Lilygren

John Lilygren

After seven years as Carlmont cross country head coach, Lilygren handed over the team to Carlmont graduate Ben Heck. Julie Meade, who was hired as an assistant coach in 2020 just prior to the COVID pandemic will continue as an assistant on Heck’s coaching staff.

Ben Heck

Ben Heck

