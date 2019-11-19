Editor,
I am responding to Ed Kahls’ letter to the editor “No crime which to impeach” in the Nov. 7 edition of the Daily Journal. Mr. Kahl states that “Even if President Trump asked for a “quid pro quo,” it’s not a crime.” In this particular case, it is a crime: extortion. William Taylor, the top diplomat in Ukraine, said that President Trump was deliberately withholding military aid to a U.S. ally facing a threat from its neighbor Russia, unless President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine released a statement saying that an investigation would commence into a possible shady deal between former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and a Ukrainian oil oligarch. This is a typical Trump smear tactic: to create a false story against an opponent, repeat it over and over until it crosses the line and is accepted as the truth. Trump learned this trick from his mentor, Roy Cohn, a lawyer who represented Senator Joe McCarthy during the 1950’s Communist witch hunt, in which both participated slandering and defaming innocent people. Meanwhile, Ed makes no mention of Rudy Guiliani, President Trump’s rogue lawyer, and his smear campaign against former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was evicted from her post. Rudy didn’t want to answer to Ambassador Yovanovitch that he was sniffing around in the gutter for mud on the Biden family, and with that sleazy information get back to his client, the President of the United States. So from Rudy’s point of view, she had to go.
Art Gonzalez
San Bruno
Who makes foreign policy in our country Art? You obviously don't know so I will tell you. It is the president whom the people of this country elect, not unelected career bureaucrats in the state department and intelligence. Also, the president can fire an ambassador anytime he wants, just ask president Obama. The state department and the deep state are going to learn a lesson very soon when Horowitz and Durham bring their reports public. The only one to do a quid pro quo in Joe Biden, sorry Art, wrong again.
