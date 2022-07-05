Editor,
Dirk van Ulden’s letter “The Achilles’ heel of electric supplies” on Wednesday June 29 could have included more background information.
The old Stanford cogeneration plant, shut down in 2015, operated by burning a fossil fuel: “natural” gas, otherwise known as the global warming contributor methane. As a result of shutting down their facility in 2015 and buying more solar, Stanford’s greenhouse gas emissions have been reduced by 68% with an 18% reduction in use of potable water.
Stanford has also adopted an aggressive program of efficiency improvements for existing buildings and high efficiency standards for new buildings.
Even though I am a graduate of one of the UC campuses, I have to congratulate Stanford for thinking in innovative ways, developing new energy sources and making their existing buildings far more efficient.
Robert Whitehair
San Mateo
