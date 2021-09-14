Editor,
It’s not easy trying to keep up with Matt Grocott’s comments. So, some thoughts on some of his recent articles.
Just after the insurrection, he wrote that he had wanted to be part of the protest at the capitol, but wasn’t able to attend.
Although it is doubtful he would have been involved in the riot itself, why would he have wanted to be there? The only explanation would have been to protest the election result. Despite being certified in many, many court cases, did he really believe it was rigged? He needs to offer evidence if he does. Apparently no one else could.
Almost a million people volunteered to work on the election count, yet, no one has come forward to admit wrong doing. That’s unusual, considering that no two people can keep a secret.
Then there is his refusal to be vaccinated. Smallpox and polio were eradicated through vaccines, but measles, among others, are making a comeback precisely because of the anti-vaxxers. Now he may be a potential carrier, and a health risk to others. That is thoughtless.
Staying on the anti-science subject, in one recent column, he brought up Darwin’s doubts concerning his evolutionary theory. As I explained in a recent letter to this paper, to be objective, a true scientist should have doubts. However, those doubts have long since been resolved in Darwin’s favor.
I believe Mr. Grocott’s views have run their course, and perhaps he should be forced to rant like the rest of us — in the letters’ format.
His replacement? If you can find one, a much-needed rational and reasonable conservative voice.
Kent Lauder
Burlingame
