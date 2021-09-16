Editor,
I wanted to commend letter writer Kent Lauder (Daily Journal Sept. 14 edition) for his reasoned, considered and well-supported letter to the editor to replace Matt Grocott for all the many reasons he delineated in his letter. It’s good to have a variety of voices from your columnists, but Matt’s column is nearly always filled with so many outright exaggerations and inaccuracies that it is beyond the realm of reasonableness.
Just after reading Kent’s letter, I read Matt’s column of today. He wrote a heartfelt, personal column about the difficulties he’s experienced with his oldest son. For the first time I felt as if I could relate to Matt on something other than a political level. I, too, had a daughter whose life was ruined by the horrors of drug use. I hope that Matt’s son will be successful in his latest attempt to escape the his drug addiction.
And Matt: Thank you for sharing this very personal part of your life. Now all I ask is that whenever you write your column on government and politics, please — please — back up your comments with clear, indisputable facts. Thank you.
Joanne Engelhardt
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.