Editor,

I wanted to commend letter writer Kent Lauder (Daily Journal Sept. 14 edition) for his reasoned, considered and well-supported letter to the editor to replace Matt Grocott for all the many reasons he delineated in his letter. It’s good to have a variety of voices from your columnists, but Matt’s column is nearly always filled with so many outright exaggerations and inaccuracies that it is beyond the realm of reasonableness.

Just after reading Kent’s letter, I read Matt’s column of today. He wrote a heartfelt, personal column about the difficulties he’s experienced with his oldest son. For the first time I felt as if I could relate to Matt on something other than a political level. I, too, had a daughter whose life was ruined by the horrors of drug use. I hope that Matt’s son will be successful in his latest attempt to escape the his drug addiction.

And Matt: Thank you for sharing this very personal part of your life. Now all I ask is that whenever you write your column on government and politics, please — please — back up your comments with clear, indisputable facts. Thank you.

Joanne Engelhardt

Redwood City

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription