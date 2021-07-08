Editor,

I am writing in response to Kevin O’Brien’s letter where he said that many of the homeless people living on the streets are mentally ill — in other words, giving your readers false and misleading hope that homelessness is something that only happens to the les miserables of society.

What he is saying is irresponsible and very dangerous because why should I worry about ending up on the streets if I’m not a drug addict or a mental patient? Why should I waste my time doing at least the very basic research as to how you get a bed in a shelter or what storage is and how it works if “it’s never gonna happen to me?”

When I became homeless it wasn’t because I was a drug user — it was because I couldn’t afford our apartment in Daly City after my parents died. And during my two years as a homeless person, I’ve met tons of people like myself — former upper-middle and middle class who were crushed by their medical bills or became disabled or lost a job. I hate to be the one to bring Mr. O’Brien back to reality, but there is no guarantee (especially during and after COVID) that tons of people are gonna become homeless through absolutely no fault of their own. We need practical down-to-earth long-term solutions — not people giving their vulnerable neighbors false hope and misleading information.

Tatiana Lyulkin

Burlingame

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription