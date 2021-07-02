Editor,

I write in response to Dirk van Ulden of Belmont who decried the censorship of social media as against the First Amendment and mentioned that Joseph Goebbels would be proud of the social media censors as well as the main news media of this country for their propaganda (“The current state of propaganda in the United States” in the June 30 edition of the Daily Journal). I beg to differ.

The homeless and overdose problems are often due to the fact many of these folks are mentally ill and, years ago, a governor shut down many of the facilities that could help now. If he is worried about propaganda he can look no further than Congress where some members deny the insurrection of Jan. 6. “Looked like a normal tourist group checking out the Capitol.”

Give me a break.

Goebbels is indeed involved in our propaganda. He said: “Tell a lie, make it big and tell it often.” More than one third of Republican voters are convinced the election was stolen.

Who keeps repeating that inaccurate piece of propaganda?

Kevin O’Brien

San Mateo

