Editor,
As I am reading again the phenomenal work by William Shirer covering the rise and fall of the Third Reich, I am struck by the similarities of what is becoming seemingly acceptable reporting of current events in this country.
Censorship by our social media empires and certain publishers is essentially performing the same role that Goebbels so infamously instituted prior to and during World War II in Germany. He would be proud of what has transpired in this country that historically treasured all provisions of the First Amendment that he scoffed at. Even articles by the CDC and the WHO are removed from the social media websites as they don’t appear to conform to censor-based criteria set by self-appointed, Nazi-like interpreters. Interestingly, just like the German population in the 1930s, the majority of our country’s residents does not seem to mind getting a daily dose of biased propaganda and appears to agree with the general direction of our current administration. There is virtually no mention of the exploding crime rate, the factual elimination of our southern border, the ever-increasing, inexcusable homeless crisis, and the thousands of overdose victims.
But, all is well, as the media asks about his favorite ice cream, Biden stumbles and smiles, Harris cackles on, and we have our own contributors on the DJ who miss Trump so much so that they can still spout their irrelevant disagreements with a president who has been gone since January.
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.