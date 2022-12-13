Editor,
Wednesday, Dec. 14, will mark the 10-year anniversary of the tragic mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, which took the lives of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Our nation continues to endure these senseless shootings ... seemingly on a monthly basis. It is our hope that legislators from all political parties continue to collaboratively work toward legislation that will reduce the awful scourge of gun deaths in our country.
