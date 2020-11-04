Editor,
I’ve been following reports of cities banning natural gas in new residential construction. Given how unreliable electric companies have become, this seems like a perfect scenario for creating unintended consequences. Gas stoves can be used during power outages by lighting them with a match or lighter. With all-electric kitchens, cooking would be impossible during an electrical power outage.
That may be no big deal for short outages, but frequently loss of electrical power extends into hours, days and weeks.
Bob Stine
San Mateo
