Editor,
The SMUHSD board voted 5-0 to continue masking students indefinitely — a decision not supported by federal, state or local public health officials — while students in surrounding school districts have a mask choice. What inside scientific information on masking students does the SMUHSD board have that our public health officials don’t? The answer is nothing.
When the SMUHSD board decided to adopt stringent COVID restrictions, students and parents were told it was a public health requirement. Students and parents were assured that the board would revise restrictions in accordance with public health guidance. Now, SMUHSD board members are basing health policy on “feelings,” which is as bananas and unscientific as it sounds. Public health policy is meant to be set by rigorous evaluation, not how a handful of people “feel” about their own risk adversity.
The state and local public health officials that the board looked to when implementing restrictions have now advised removing restrictions. Those agencies have been clear that masking is no longer a requirement in schools. Extending masking beyond this point goes against the recognized public health policy without any data to back up why masking is being extended.
The board’s decision to mask students indefinitely is shameful, ignorant, cruel, fearful and cowardly. Throughout history, when faced with pandemics, more “primitive” societies engaged in similar sorts of bizarre, superstitious behavior — but they never made kids suffer most. I look forward to campaigning against and voting each and every board member out of office.
Wendy Mendoza
Burlingame
