Growing up in the 1960s and 1970s, I remember my parents, just like other families all over America, tuning into the nightly TV news and watching newscasters like Walter Cronkite, David Brinkley and Chet Huntley. They informed America the news with straight faces and monotone voices. There was no personal opinions, no political bias or spin, just the facts. It was left up to the American public to decide what they thought of the news, not the media. America trusted these newscasters.
Now, with the advent of the computer, the internet and social media, anybody and everybody can post their opinions online, and, anybody can set up a website and call themselves a “media site,” even though they are not a true “media site,” and spout off their opinions, whether they are based on facts and truth or not.
Lastly, Trump’s attempt at causing doubt about America’s media, by portraying the media as untrustworthy, has made the media look bad in some peoples’ eyes. From the first days of Trump in office, the media called him out for all the lies he and his administration told. Trump responded as a typical liar, cheater and criminal would, by accusing the accuser, the media, as he tried to shift the spotlight from him for lying, onto the media. For the most part, it never worked. But, now, we have many politically biased media sites, bought and paid for by big money. Meanwhile, those of us with brains, know the difference between the truthful and untruthful media.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
