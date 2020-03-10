This past Election Day, a strange thing happened at our home. In our mail box, we received a letter from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. One of the reasons it was so strange is that it had no sign of having been mailed. It didn’t have our name and address on it, no return address, no signs of having been through a postage meter, no indication whatsoever of postage being paid. It made me wonder, “Does Bernie Sanders have a special agreement with the U.S. Postal Service? Does he have special privileges?” I don’t know but I sure would like to find out.
Another reason it was strange to receive Bernie’s letter is because no one in our house was qualified to vote the Democrat ticket in the presidential primary. So why were we targeted? Very strange!
Having run a number of campaigns for political office, one of the things I instinctually look for is who paid for the piece. In this case, it was on the bottom of page two: “Paid for by Bernie 2020.” Of course, it went on to say that it was not paid for by “billionaires.” Yes, of course, not by anyone who has managed to accumulate a lot of wealth, like Richard Blum, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s husband, and certainly not by one of America’s biggest billionaires, George Soros. No, not him either.
Well, billionaires or no billionaires, it sure was a waste of money to send a full-color, four-page slick mailer to our address. Even if we could have, none of us would have voted for Bernie any more than we would have voted for Santa Claus, the guy he seems to emulate with all the “free stuff” he wants to give away.
Honestly, I was interested in what Bernie had to say and read all the way through his letter. Straight off the bat, the first sentence caught my eye. “During my travels, I have met so many hardworking people who want the best for themselves, their children and their parents.” Well, of course. It is human nature to want to improve our lives and the lives of our loved ones. Who doesn’t want that? It is what keeps the economy growing and improving in a free market system. Very astute observation Sen. Sanders.
The second sentence continued, “But the system is rigged against them.” I thought: “Here’s Bernie writing about his travels to the former Soviet Union, where it was impossible for the average working person to get ahead!” Because of how the system was rigged, not only could a working person barely get by, they had no hope of giving a step up to their children. Then, however, I got to the second half of the sentence: “And the current president is making it worse.” No, Bernie wasn’t writing about his travels to the former Soviet Union. He appeared to be writing about this country.
In the next two sentences, his message was made absolutely clear. “Today, while the very rich become richer, there is no real effort to give ordinary people a fair chance to succeed. There is no appreciation that for the United States to reach its potential, every child must have an equal opportunity, no matter what the income of his or her family may be.” Yes, Bernie was describing his view of America, 2020.
I thought these were interesting accusations to be throwing out, given the increased employment rates all across the board since Trump was inaugurated three years ago. Under this president, 4.7 million jobs have been created, a 3.1% increase from the time Barack Obama left office. The overall unemployment rate for the past six months has hovered around 3.5%, a measure that is, for all intents and purposes, full employment.
If one looks at the various categories used by the Bureau of Labor Statistics to break down the numbers, employment looks strong in all categories. As of February, the unemployment rate for adult men stood at 3.3% while for adult women it was 3.1%. By race, whites were at 3.1%, blacks 5.8% and Hispanics, 4.4%. For Asians, it had declined to 2.5%! What policies or programs does Bernie have in mind to improve upon those numbers? And given those numbers, how can he say President Trump has made things worse?
The real kicker of Bernie’s letter came at the end. He stated his campaign is about “creating a better future for all of us, not just the 1%.” One percent? See above Bernie. It is more than 1% of Americans whose lives have improved in the last three years.
Well, Sen. Sanders, thank you for your letter. You definitely do not have any votes from our home but … we are hoping you’ll be the nominee.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
