This being a family newspaper, I can’t precisely report the three words repeatedly used by Sabrina Brennan as she tried to disrupt the April 15 meeting of the San Mateo County Harbor Board of Commissioners, of which she is a member.
There is one printable word to describe the conduct of Commissioner Brennan at this meeting and throughout her eight years on the board: disgraceful.
Moreover, there is a basic lesson here, beyond the considerable salaciousness of a woman repeatedly shouting quite specific references to female genitalia: This is what happens when someone is allowed to hold a relatively obscure office without true accountability or scrutiny or meaningful opposition.
On April 15, at a meeting conducted online, Commissioner Brennan revealed her true character in its ugly entirety.
For years, there have been tales of Commissioner Brennan’s behind-the-scenes outrageousness — her constant accusations that she has been harassed (often sexually) by others, her threats of legal action, her costly demands for investigations of Harbor District staff and commissioners of charges that prove unsubstantiated, and her steady stream of character assassination toward anyone she perceives as an opponent. All this is aided by a cadre of supporters who use social media to provide a chorus of vitriol.
But now we have the full picture.
Commissioner Brennan’s conduct at the April 15 really has to be seen to understand both the coarseness of her behavior and to puzzle over why she was so determined to force an end to a public meeting. Her vehicle for this behavior was a long-standing dispute with fellow Commissioner Tom Mattusch, who in 2014 foolishly circulated some raw pornography to about 40 people, including Commissioner Brennan, when he was running for the board with, incidentally, Commissioner Brennan’s endorsement. She subsequently accused Mattusch of sexual harassment. A 2018 independent review, at considerable cost to the Harbor District, concluded that Mattusch used poor judgment, but it didn’t amount to sexual harassment.
To recap: The porn emailing took place in 2014. The independent investigation took place in 2018. It’s 2020.
At the April 15 meeting, Commissioner Brennan, for no apparent reason — Mattusch hadn’t said a word — began calling Mattusch a pervert and chanting three words that can’t be printed in this newspaper.
This went on for a seemingly interminable period of time. Attempts by board President Nancy Reyering and Vice President Virginia Chang Kiraly to rule Commissioner Brennan out of order were shouted down by her. She continued to call Mattusch a pervert and to call the other two women enablers. As Commissioner Brennan continued to shout, Reyering and Chang Kiraly continued with the meeting, passing, with the additional vote of Mattusch, a number of items. Brennan cast no votes during this period, too busy shouting names and body parts.
None of this helps the reputation of the Harbor District, which has been under attack as unnecessary, poorly managed and a waste of public resources for so long that people might think it’s the agency’s mission statement. This latest episode revived calls to dissolve the district.
Dissolving the district is a complex administrative process with real governmental, financial and political complications.
It’s true, the Harbor District once was dominated by a group of male cronies and it seemed to provide little value to more than a few. But the old guard was ousted in a charge led, ironically, by Commissioner Brennan.
A succession of professional general managers has resulted in better management and improvements to the district’s finances and its facilities at the Pillar Point Harbor and the Oyster Point Marina in South San Francisco. San Mateo County is bounded by the San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean and a case can be made that our quality of life is enhanced by water-related recreational services, not to mention a significant commercial fishing fleet.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Brennan has become the main argument for dissolution — she simply makes it impossible for the district to move beyond its entrenched reputation.
There is good news in the form of district elections, which the agency is shifting to this year. She is now in a district with her often-silent ally on the board, Eduardo Larenas. But that district doesn’t have an election until 2022. Commissioner Brennan’s term ends at the end of this year.
Yes, she’ll be out of office at the end of the year. That could be the chance to clear away the foul air she generates and for the Harbor District to be seen anew.
Meanwhile, there long have been rumors Commissioner Brennan might seek another office — supervisor, perhaps. If it comes to that, I’ve got an idea for a three-word campaign slogan.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
(1) comment
She is what one would call a real piece of work..
https://www.facebook.com/sabrinarjbrennan
