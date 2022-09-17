Eugene Lewis Gelhaar (known as “Gil Haar” to Bay Area radio listeners for 40 years) of Millbrae, California, passed at the age of 92 on September 12, 2022 at Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame.
Eugene was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 18, 1930, to David and Ida (nee Muchnick) Gelhaar, and married on December 21, 1959, to Noralee Benedict. He earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Northwestern University and served in the United States Air force.
Eugene worked in radio for over 50 years. He started as a teenager doing radio theater in Kansas City, worked as a DJ for Armed Forces Radio on Okinawa and for San Francisco’s first rock and roll station, KEWB, and then worked as a newscaster and news director in the Bay Area at KNEW, KNAI, KYUU, KFRC, and KCBS.
Fellow broadcaster John Evans, now at KCBS, described him in a Facebook post: “[u]nder that tough exterior was a gentle giant, a gracious mentor and teacher, a man with a deep respect for journalism, radio news, storytelling.”
He was preceded by his wife of 50 years, Noralee, whom he cared for faithfully for many years after she became an invalid. He is survived by his children, Meredith LaFlesh and her husband Thomas of Tacoma, Washington; Anastasia Pfluke and her husband John of Kihei, Hawaii; and Ned Gelhaar and his wife Christina of Meadowbrook, Pennsylvania; as well as his grandchildren Anthony Pfluke and Faith and Genevieve Gelhaar.
The Rosary will be held Friday, September 23, at 7:00 p.m. with a viewing at 6:30 p.m. at The Chapel of the Highlands Mortuary, 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae. The funeral will be held Saturday, September 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Dunstan’s Catholic Church 1133 Broadway in Millbrae with the interment at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
