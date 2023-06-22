Construction is now underway on a 179-unit affordable housing project known as Middlefield Junction in North Fair Oaks, the unincorporated neighborhood south of Redwood City.
Located at 2700 Middlefield Road on a county-owned vacant parcel behind the county’s Fair Oaks Health Center, the project consists of new apartments from one to three bedrooms, a child care center and community open space. The lot was once home to a recycling facility.
The apartments will be reserved for households earning between 15% and 80% of the area median income. Twenty apartments will be set aside for homeless and receiving care management and supportive services from San Mateo County Health. Two units are for onsite managers.
The project is the result of a partnership among the county, nonprofit developer Mercy Housing California, the state and private investors. The total cost of $155 million is being funded in part by $78 million from the recently created California Housing Accelerator Fund, managed by California’s Department of Housing and Community Development. This is the first project in the county to be financed by the Accelerator Fund.
The project is also being financed with $30.5 million in loans from the county and Housing Authority of San Mateo County, nearly $13 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and $6.78 million from the Measure K half-cent sales tax, which provides local funds for local needs.
Additional funding comes from state grants and private investment.
Information on how to apply to live at Middlefield Junction will be posted at a later date on the San Mateo County Housing Portal website: smc.housingbayarea.org/listings.
