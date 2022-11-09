Daily Journal local education generic logo

This election’s races for seats on school boards featured three incumbents in San Carlos with a commanding lead, a landslide in San Mateo-Foster City and a race still too close to completely call in Belmont-Redwood Shores.

All five seats on the San Carlos School District Board of Trustees were up for grabs with three full-term seats available. The three incumbents, Ben Kornell and Sarah Cassanego, both appointed members of the board; Neil Layton, who was elected to his seat in 2017; appear to be leading with Cassanego leading the charge with 3,697 votes, or 31.64%, Kornell follows in second with 3,296 votes, or 28.21%, Layton is in third with 3,000 votes, or 25.68%. Trailing is Kit Waffle, with 1,690 votes, or 14.47%.

