Bay Area health officers declared the region’s stay-at-home order will remain in place through May, but some restrictions will be loosened on unspecified low-risk activities.
A joint statement from health officials in San Mateo, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and Contra Costa counties indicated most of the existing mandate will remain in place for the coming month.
Great precautions are still needed in the fight against COVID-19, which poses a significant public health threat despite the progress made in stemming its spread, according to the statement released Monday, April 27.
“As effective as our efforts have been, if we move too fast to ease restrictions, the potential of exponential spread could have grave impacts to health and wellness of our residents as well as the economy,” according to the statement.
The order limiting outdoor activity to essential trips is set to expire Saturday, May 3. And while widespread compliance has helped flatten the curve and prevent medical facilities from growing overwhelmed, the order said more sacrifices are required.
“It is critical that our collective efforts continue so that we do not lose the progress we have achieved together. Hospitalizations have leveled, but more work is needed to safely reopen our communities. Prematurely lifting restrictions could easily lead to a large surge in cases,” according to the order.
The release indicated restrictions on “a small number of lower-risk activities,” could be eased, but no details on the criteria were offered. County Manager Mike Callagy said he expected additional information will be available Wednesday.
Locally, Callagy said he plans for certain county parks to reopen next week. Open spaces were closed following a surge of visitors in the early parts of the shutdown, leading to concerns of virus transmission in dense crowds.
He imagined the parks will be opened in phases and that more will come online if social distancing standards are observed. Safety protocol such as one-way trails will be established and rangers will be on site to assure compliance, Callagy said.
He said officials “encourage people to recreate during this time of stress and uncertainty.”
There are 1,080 confirmed cases in San Mateo County, with 41 deaths linked to the disease. The county reports 74 patients are hospitalized with the virus, and 26 of those patients are in intensive care beds.
More than 11,600 tests have been conducted, and Callagy said the county has capacity to do more testing — if not for a shortfall of available patients, stringent testing standards and a lack of supplies.
Because testing is limited to those showing two symptoms, Callagy said many do not qualify to get tests. He hoped that criteria would be soon limited to only one symptom.
He also suggested some may be avoiding testing, because receiving a deep nasal swab is unpleasant. But he encouraged those feeling ill to check if they qualify for testing.
The county continues to grapple with a lack of available test kits too, said Callagy, which limits the ability to accommodate demand. Looking ahead, he hoped new testing sites could be opened in northern and southern portions of the county.
Regarding the shortfall of essential equipment, Callagy said the struggle with tracking down personal protective equipment persists. He said some deliveries have been postponed, while other orders are intercepted at the last moment by higher bidders.
“It’s the Wild, Wild West out there,” said Callagy, noting the challenge is not unique to the county and that state and federal officials are also challenged to track down masks, gloves, gowns and other essential supplies.
San Mateo County had previously issued an order allowing people to only do recreation activities within 5 miles of their homes. On Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, that city’s police officers contacted 853 beachgoers and ordered 535 off the beach after learning they lived more than 5 miles away, police said.
