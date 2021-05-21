DoorDash: Someone smeared food products on a Foster City resident’s door on Foster City Boulevard, blocked the keyhole, rang the doorbell and then fled. This occurred twice on the same day, it was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday, May 9.
SAN MATEO
Vandalism. Someone was stabbing the tires of an older white van on the intersection of Seventh Avenue and B Street, it was reported at 12:37 a.m. Saturday, May 8.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a gardening truck with a logo and phone number on the doors on Cobb Street, it was reported at 7:54 a.m. Friday, May 7.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle with a tool box on the driver’s side was stolen on Grant Street, it was reported at 6:20 a.m. Friday, May 7.
Battery. Two men were involved in a physical altercation in the deli section of a business on El Camino Real but fled, it was reported at 9:57 a.m. Thursday, May 6.
BURLINGAME
Robbery. Someone stole from a retail store on El Camino Real and pushed an employee, it was reported at 7:37 a.m. Sunday, May 9.
Hit-and-run. A parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle on Chula Vista Avenue, it was reported at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
Petty theft. Someone stole from a retail store on El Camino Real, was found by police, the items were returned and a trespass warning was issued because the store declined prosecution, it was reported at 9:13 a.m. Saturday, May 8.
