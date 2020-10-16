While aligning the city’s accessory dwelling unit ordinance with that of the state, the San Carlos City Council raised concerns that height restrictions of ADU development over garages may limit development feasibility, committing to revisiting the restrictions within a year.
Council-members approved an ordinance bringing the city into step with state ADU laws while following recommendations by the city’s Planning Commission. The commission recommended the height of detached structures be 16 feet and no more than 20 feet tall when built over existing garages.
When considering construction of ADUs above existing garages, councilmembers suggested the height limit be reconsidered after an assessment is performed on how the limit may deter homeowners from placing the addition over a garage. The 20-foot limit may also force homeowners to construct flat roofs, potentially compromising the look of neighborhoods.
“I’m having a hard time visualizing that. It almost seems like it wouldn’t work,” said Councilman Mark Olbert. “I’m 6 foot tall. I would fit in that but it would feel pretty claustrophobic.”
Councilman Adam Rak recommended data be presented to the council within a year to allow it to consider granting additional height allowances for ADUs with a greater amount of distance from neighboring property lines. Vice Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan noted lot sizes in San Carlos are typically smaller, limiting the potential for detached ADUs.
Councilwoman Sara McDowell also raised concerns that home buyers in the year 2030 would be penalized after purchasing a home with an ADU that’s not up to code, as mandated by the state. Staff noted the mandate is to incentivize homeowners with ADUs built before Nov. 25, 2020, to bring the ADU up to code without penalty, as a life and safety precaution.
“It doesn’t sound like we can do anything but I feel like if you buy a house in 2030 and you happen to have an old structure in the backyard and you want to do the right thing, all of a sudden you’re going to be penalized for it when it’s not really your fault,” said McDowell.
The new state laws include overlapping assembly bills 68 and 881, which allow an ADU of at least 800 square feet that’s 16 feet in height with 4-foot side and rear setbacks to be constructed by right. The bills also allow two different kinds of ADUs to be built on single-family lots for a total of three living structures on one lot; they reduce parking requirements and force cities to ministerially approve a permit within 60 days of deeming an application complete.
In other business, the council unanimously approved a development plan for the Skyway Center on 655 Skyway Road near San Carlos Airport and Hiller Aviation Museum. The proposal includes a 22,152-square-foot office building facing Skyway Road and two hangars attached to the rear of the building. Within the two large hangars, sitting at 47,517 square feet, would be 12 aircraft hangars to potentially hold up to 35 private planes.
The proposal also received 450 square feet of additional sign space through a zoning amendment which will be used to incorporate the names of several historic female pilots on the exterior of the hangars. Some of the pilots include Bessie Coleman, the first African American and Native American woman to hold a pilot’s license; Jeana Yeagar, the co-pilot of the first nonstop unrefueled flight around the world; and Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly solo over the Atlantic Ocean.
“I appreciate the applicant naming hangers after female aviators. I think that makes this project really special,” said McDowell, who requested developers be “a good neighbor” during the demolition of five existing buildings.
Parmer-Lohan shared McDowell’s appreciation for the nod to female aviation history, noting “women’s history isn’t told nearly enough.”
The council also approved a design amendment for the 277,000-square-foot Alexandria life science project at 887 Industrial Road which will allow developers to place a sign above the glass building. While the council approved the amendment, concerns were raised around sign verbiage calling the future campus the “Alexandria District.”
“Personally I am absolutely, 100% opposed to the idea of any developer coming in and labeling multiple properties, multiple parcel areas of San Carlos as their district,” said Olbert. “There are plenty of other ways for these things to be named with some kind of continuity. I don’t think anybody but the community of San Carlos should be deciding what parts of San Carlos get called, ever.”
McDowell and Rak both agreed with Olbert’s concern, which were raised during a Planning Commission discussion as well. City Attorney Greg Rubens informed the council that attempts to control words displayed on business signs can be considered an infringement of commercial free speech rights.
The council agreed to revisit sign ordinances following substantial requests for amendments.
The council also agendized an item to consider contributing funds to the San Mateo County Child Care Relief Fund to support San Carlos-based child care centers. The item initially, brought forward by Parmer-Lohan, called for a $50,000 contribution but councilmembers opted to leave out a dollar amount to potentially provide a large grant.
