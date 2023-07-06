The San Bruno Community Foundation launched the eighth annual cycle of its Community Grants Fund, which allows local community organizations to apply for grants of up to $25,000 for programs that benefit the San Bruno community.
Partnering with YouTube and Google.org, Google’s philanthropy, the foundation plans to award grants totaling $300,000 at the end of 2023.
This year, YouTube and Google.org are providing $100,000 to the fund. The foundation is funding the other $200,000 in community grants with investment proceeds from a portion of the restitution funds that resulted from the city of San Bruno’s settlement with Pacific Gas and Electric following the 2010 gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno’s Crestmoor neighborhood.
The Community Grants Fund provides grant funding to programs that benefit the San Bruno community. For the 2023-24 grant cycle, the application deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Eligible organizations can apply for a grant through the foundation’s online application, which is posted at sbcf.org.
The foundation intends to announce in December 2023 this year’s community grant awards. Go to sbcf.org for guidelines, eligibility requirements, application process and descriptions of past grantees.
