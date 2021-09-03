SamTrans took a step to prepare for a 100% zero-emission fleet by awarding a contract for preliminary design services for its north and south bus yards.
The $415,000 contract with Stantec Consulting Services Inc. is in preparation for the conversion of both base facilities where SamTrans’ vehicles are housed, maintained and dispatched. Operating an expanded zero-emission fleet will require major investments to the existing infrastructure. SamTrans preliminary estimates for the infrastructure investment will require nearly $400 million by 2038.
