The benefits of meeting the state’s assigned market rate housing goals for Millbrae means new streamlined developments may require more affordable units yet city officials are concerned property needs for high-speed rail has impeded its efforts.

Tom Williams

Tom Williams

To address the region’s jobs-housing imbalance, the state assigns Regional Housing Needs Allocation with an eight-year goal. It does not have to build the housing, but must offer building and zoning opportunities. In the last cycle, between 2015 and 2023, the city was assigned 663 housing units, 257 market rate and 406 units for various affordability. The city met its market rate goal, exceeding it by 57 units, by permitting 314. However, it fell short in the moderate, low-income and very-low income categories, permitting 147 units.

nick@smdailyjournal.com

(650)344-5200, ext. 105

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription