Dr. Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, founder and executive director of Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, which has been front and center in supporting the farmworker families affected by the mass shooting Jan. 23, will attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address, Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The mass shooting of seven farmworkers in Half Moon Bay exposed their deplorable living conditions and low pay and Hernandez-Arriaga and her team have been providing critical services to the families of the victims.

