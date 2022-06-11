Foster City Mayor Richa Awasthi and the City Council celebrated the reopening of the Baffin Street Bridg Wednesday, June 8, recognizing a key milestone in the work to complete the Levee Improvements Project.
Mayor Awasthi and Councilmembers gathered with a small group of city staff in a private ceremony at Port Royal Park to turn a sign reopening the bridge, making the Baffin Street crossing the current project access point to Belmont/Redwood Shores.
“The official restoration of access to the Baffin Bridge is a landmark occasion,” Awasthi said in a press release. “As we restore access to the bridge and reopen this segment of trail, we celebrate the significant headway the team has made in this project.”
Since May 2021, access to Belmont/Redwood Shores from the Levee Improvements Project Bicycle and Pedestrian Alternate Route/Detour had been available along Port Royal Ave or O’Neil Slough Path. The project team had worked to ensure one of the two access points to Belmont/Redwood Shores remained open throughout the project. Following the bridge reopening, a revised detour map is now available on the project website to reflect the change.
Go to FosterCityLevee.org for more information.
