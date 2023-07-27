San Mateo County supervisors threw local dog lovers a bone Tuesday and extended an off-leash dog program at Quarry Park in El Granada and established a dog-friendly campsite at Memorial Park in Loma Mar.
“I do believe that in the last five years the department has taken numerous steps to be more friendly and welcoming to our canine companions,” said Parks Department Director Nicholas Calderon. “Given available data and anecdotal observations from staff, we wanted to further expand access in our systems for dogs.”
Since April of 2022, the county has permitted dogs to be walked off leash along designated trails in Quarry Park. Following the 12-month monitoring period, the county Parks Department found that the program was ultimately a success and requested the board allow the department to file for the permits necessary to make off-leash dog recreation a permitted use at Quarry Park.
According to department findings, there were only two periods where dog waste exceeded compliance threshold which was set at 20 pieces per month, and fecal levels in water testing came back inconclusive due to historic drought conditions causing poor water flow.
The department also found that compliance with leash and trail regulations was met more than 80% of the time over the past 12 months. Leash compliance was broken only once, there were no sightings of dogs harassing wildlife or entering sensitive habitats, and only nine times during the 12 months was it noted that dogs traveled more than 10 feet off trail. No dog-related injuries occurred but there were two reports of an unwelcoming interaction between a dog and another visitor.
As for park visitation, the department found that about 34% of visitors came with dogs while 66% did not. Of those with dogs, 65% opted to go without leashes. Those observations were consistent with baseline visitation observations conducted during a 10 month period before the pilot program started, according to the department.
To make the program permanent, the department would need to obtain a Coastal Development Permit. No public opposition to the request was raised during Tuesday’s meeting but some residents did ask that the department improve rule enforcement and clarify which areas off-leash dog walking will be permitted.
Supervisors supported the department’s off-leash dog recreation request and another to establish a dog-friendly campsite and fee program at Memorial Park’s Huckleberry Flat Campground.
“I’m really excited about this. I’m glad that you are where you are with the project and how much it means to folks on the coast and for those whose dogs are members of their family which is really basically what we’re talking about,” said District 3 Supervisor Ray Mueller.
Beginning Sept. 1, the public will be allowed to book one of eight tent-only campsites, fitted with two picnic tables, a hitching post and barbeque and fire pits, and one of which will be Americans with Disabilities Act accessible. The sites will be large enough for up to 12 people and three dogs and an eighth will be a hybrid picnic and campsite large enough for 30 campers and five dogs or 50 picnickers.
The cost to book the sites will be $45 a day for residents or $50 a day for nonresidents, $5 more than the fee for other campsites where dogs aren’t allowed. The revenue generated from the additional dog fee will help cover the cost of restocking a dog waste station, eco-friendly dog shampoo and increased administrative costs, Calderon said.
Unlike the Quarry Park program, dogs will not be allowed off-leash at Memorial Park, near sensitive areas like Pescadero Creek or to be at campsites unattended, Calderon assured the board. The first two months of the program will also be used as a study period during which time the department will determine the success of the program.
“We saw this as a need and we acted to ensure the public can have the experiences they want when visiting our system,” Calderon said. “We recognize that some people don’t want to have a dog camping next to them, and we certainly understand that and respect that, so by containing all dog-friendly campsites to one location, we can make sure we provide an enjoyable experience for everyone.”
