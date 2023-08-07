The potential removal of 20 privet trees at the Woodlake Condominiums in San Mateo sought by its homeowner association board has sparked controversy among residents fighting for them to stay.

The 40-foot-high trees are affectionately known for being in a tree circle in the center of the Woodlake community, not far from the lake in the common area, providing a quiet and renowned respite for residents. However, the Woodlake Association, made up of elected residents who govern the common areas, argue the trees are decaying and should be removed for public safety concerns and replaced with a tree called purple honey locust. Residents fighting that decision believe the trees are safe based on separate arborist reports and are upset about what they say is a lack of transparency and communication about the decision and reasoning, other than it was a public safety issue.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription