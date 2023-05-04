The Half Moon Bay farmworker accused of killing seven in a mass shooting has had his case continued to June 30 for the preliminary hearing, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
Chunli Zhao is accused of the workplace-motivated shooting at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms in January. Zhao had his case continued so the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office could complete its autopsy reports.
