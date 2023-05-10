The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors contributed $1 million to an effort to build affordable farmworker housing on the coast to help create permanent housing solution for residents displaced following a shooting in January.
“We are 100% committed to this effort,” said Supervisor Ray Mueller, whose District 3 includes most of the county’s agricultural land, in a press release. “This $1 million represents the start-up costs necessary to move forward with speed.”
Supervisors during a meeting Tuesday unanimously backed a measure that will help cover some of the initial cost to begin planning and project management work for the new farmworker housing. The funds will come from Measure K, money collected by the county through a half cent retail tax.
County Executive Officer Mike Callagy told supervisors the units would likely be for-sale homes potentially made in a similar modular-style used to develop the county’s newly opened navigation center in Redwood City.
Despite setbacks from historic winter storms, that site opened within a year of breaking ground. Callagy said the coastside project could take about 18 months to develop, including the planning phase.
“Anything sooner would be fantastic. We’re fast tracking that in every possible way,” Callagy said in a phone interview after the meeting.
County and Half Moon Bay officials have identified a city-owned site for the project that could include between 45 and 60 housing units, varying in size, Mueller said. The number of units actually built will depend on finds from environmental reviews, Mueller said in an interview after the meeting.
“This is going to happen,” Mueller said. “It’s not a question of if, but a question of when.”
Callagy and Mueller said they’re hopeful the county will soon learn if they’ve been granted $5 million of state funding through the Joe Serna Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant Program. The grant program is meant to help fund new construction, rehabilitation and acquisition of units for agricultural workers, prioritizing lower-income households.
“If this isn’t a Serna Grant project I don’t know what is,” Callagy said.
The project would provide permanent housing to local residents who were displaced following consecutive shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms. The shootings left seven residents who worked on the farms dead and 18 families displaced after the deplorable conditions in which the families were living became public.
Immediately following the shootings, Half Moon Bay residents rallied together to support those affected. The county initially helped house victims as the nonprofit Ayudando Latinos A Soñar provided other wrap-around services. Community members have also donated goods and money to support efforts.
Airbnb, the short-term rental home company, also provided victims with temporary housing until officials were able to locate spaces where families could stay more long-term until more permanent housing was available.
The 18 families are now all comfortably situated, Callagy said, adding that officials would eagerly provide assistance locating new housing if needed. Mueller noted residents eagerly opened their homes for the families, keeping them near to the community.
Having participated in a community meeting Monday, Mueller said Half Moon Bay residents remain supportive of the farmworker community and making sure they’re living in safe and healthy homes.
“Members of the Half Moon Bay community are coming together in a very compassionate, forward looking way,” Mueller said.
That site won’t be the only one on the coast, Mueller said. Officials are also continuing to search for additional sites where more farmworker housing can be built.
“All of our farm working families deserve a safe and healthy place to live,” Mueller said in the press release. “If we are going to ensure that we maintain a thriving agricultural community on our coast, what we need more than anything else are affordable homes for our farmworkers and their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.