Tower Fire-San Bruno Mountain

A screen grab from a Cal Fire video showing the scorched part of San Bruno Mountain.

 Screen grab courtesy of Cal Fire

Fire officials are seeking information about a 29-acre fire in the morning of Friday, June 3, on San Bruno Mountain.

The fire was reported on the east side of the mountain in San Mateo County, just west of Highway 101 and the Bayshore Freeway, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire, called the Tower Incident, was from the mountain’s mid-slope up to Tower Road, which runs along the top. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cal Fire CZU Prevention Bureau at (831) 335-6720 or email at CZUFireTips@fire.ca.gov.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription