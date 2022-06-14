Fire officials are seeking information about a 29-acre fire in the morning of Friday, June 3, on San Bruno Mountain.
The fire was reported on the east side of the mountain in San Mateo County, just west of Highway 101 and the Bayshore Freeway, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The fire, called the Tower Incident, was from the mountain’s mid-slope up to Tower Road, which runs along the top. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cal Fire CZU Prevention Bureau at (831) 335-6720 or email at CZUFireTips@fire.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.