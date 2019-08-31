Burlingame police are searching for seven suspects who stole a significant amount of electronics from the city’s Apple store Thursday night — the third time that location was hit in a month.
The theft was reported at 8:16 p.m. and the suspects are all males believed to be between 16 and 21 years old, said police Sgt. Jason Roberts.
“They began pulling various electronic items from display tables, broke the cables and then fled the store,” Roberts said.
The suspects reportedly fled in a gray Volkswagen sedan and gray Volkswagen SUV, Roberts added. An investigation is ongoing.
About a month ago, an estimated $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the same location in separate incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.