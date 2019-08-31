Burlingame police are searching for seven suspects who stole a significant amount of electronics from the city’s Apple store Thursday night — the third time that location was hit in a month. 

The theft was reported at 8:16 p.m. and the suspects are all males believed to be between 16 and 21 years old, said police Sgt. Jason Roberts.

“They began pulling various electronic items from display tables, broke the cables and then fled the store,” Roberts said. 

The suspects reportedly fled in a gray Volkswagen sedan and gray Volkswagen SUV, Roberts added. An investigation is ongoing. 

About a month ago, an estimated $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the same location in separate incidents.

