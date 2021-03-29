The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men connected with an attempted armed robbery Sunday of a taco truck parked in an unincorporated area of Redwood City.
Deputies responded to a 6:28 p.m. report of the incident at Spring Street and Warrington Avenue, where an employee of the Tacos El Grullo taco truck told them that two Hispanic men had brandished black semi-automatic pistols at him and demanded money.
Although the employee told deputies he feared for his life, he refused to give them any money.
The suspects fled in a vehicle last seen traveling southbound on Spring Street. Each man is described as being in his 20s, between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and with a slender build.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
