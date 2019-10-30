An East Palo Alto man was arrested Tuesday for abusing a small dog in Redwood Shores, according to police.
Michael Fore, 30, has been booked into San Mateo County Jail for felony animal cruelty. At 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Avocet Drive, Fore allegedly swung the dog in the air by its leash and then forcefully slammed it onto the ground multiple times while recording the incident on his cellphone, according to a press release. The abuse was also recorded by a security camera and seen by a witness.
Police identified Fore after releasing surveillance images of him on social media that generated thousands of tips.
An arrest warrant was obtained and officers with both the Redwood City and East Palo Alto police departments located Fore at his home in East Palo Alto. Fore attempted to evade officers by climbing onto the balcony from his third-floor apartment and onto the roof of the building, where he was ultimately arrested.
The dog is doing well, according to the release, and showed no signs of lasting injury.
“The Redwood City Police Department would like to thank the public as well as the East Palo Alto Police Department for their assistance in identifying and locating the suspect in this case,” police said in the release.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Russ Felker at (650) 780-7627.
