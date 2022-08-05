Dan is a confident, hilarious, goofy, boy with a body full of wiggle! He literally vibrates with uncontainable excitement. This 7-month-old neutered male pit bull is so happy that his entire body erupts into wiggles from head to toe. Dan brings the party with his endearing smile and fun happy dance. Dan is still working on his manners but with his eagerness to learn in our dog behavior classes, he’ll transform into the perfect mannered dog. Seeking a dog who is so full of joy bringing a constant smile to your face? Ask for Dan ID# A908995. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Dan. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
