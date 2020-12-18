If there was ever a time to look up, Monday night is the time to do it. Going to a dark spot isn’t necessary for this event, all that is required is having an obstructed view of the southwest. If you haven’t heard yet, there will be the “great conjunction” on Monday. According to EarthSky.org, astronomers use the term conjunction to describe meetings of planets and other objects in our sky. They use the term great conjunction to describe the meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn. For the past several months, Jupiter and Saturn have been approaching each other slowly and steadily. Take a look at it tonight and there will be a comparable difference with Monday night. Just look for the crescent moon in the southwest sky, then to the slightly lower and to the right and there will be what will look like two very bright stars, but they are actually Jupiter and Saturn. They’re visible just after sunset. The sun sets at 4:54 p.m. Sunday and a minute later on Monday. They will be hard to miss, even through all of our light pollution. They will only be there for just a little over two hours and will set just after 7:10 p.m. on both nights.
According to Alamnac.com, the great conjunction happens just once every two decades and 2020 brings the closest Jupiter-Saturn conjunction since 1623, during Galileo’s times. It’s the closest great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in 397 years! Then unlike previous conjunctions, this one’s not obscured by the sun’s glare. Once every 20 years makes this event seem more common than it really is. For instance, during the last great conjunction in May 2000, the planets never came anywhere as close together as they will this month. In addition, we’re closer to the sun and partially hidden in solar glare so it wasn’t eye-catching. The same was true the time before in December of 1980. It was back in February 1961, that another great conjunction that remotely competes with this one, but even that was far inferior to the 2020’s great conjunction. The same is true with looking ahead. The one in October 2040 won’t be very good at all, with the planets fairly widely separated. The same will be true in October of 2060. The next one as good as this one won’t be until March 15, 2080! Actually, that one will be even better, since it will be low in the eastern sky before dawn, the two giant planets will seemingly merge into a single brilliant star or rare double planet. Which is what some are saying about our current great conjunction.
Alamanac.com claims that if your last optometrist appointment was skipped, the two planets will indeed be perceived as a single brilliant object. But those with normal vision should see them extremely close together, but as separate-looking “stars,” with Jupiter brilliant and Saturn as bright.
Unfortunately, this will be a one-night affair. The day before and the day after, the planets will be noticeably farther apart and nowhere near as striking. So if the weather cooperates on the Monday, be sure to view this event. According to Almanac.com, Jupiter will be so close that you should be able to see four of its moons with just binoculars!
Although this is called the great conjunction, this is not threatening in any way. They seem close together, but Saturn is actually far behind Jupiter, so those giant worlds are actually nowhere near each other.
Monday is also winter solstice. On the day of the winter solstice, we are tilted as far away from the sun as possible, which means that the sun’s path across the sky is as low in the sky as it can be. During the summer, the sun arcs high in the sky, but during the winter, it arcs lower, closer to the horizon. Away to observe the solstice, is on that day, stand outside at noon and look at your shadow. It’s the longest shadow that you’ll cast all year. Do this again on the day of the summer solstice and there will almost no shadow.
According to Almanac.com, the word solstice comes from Latin sol “sun” and sistere “to stand still.” Loosely translated, it means “sun stand still.” That is because for a few days before and after the solstice, the sun’s path across the sky appears to freeze. The change in its noontime elevation is so slight that the sun’s path seems to stay the same or stand still.
According to IFLScience, the Ursids Meteor Shower will peak on Monday, as well. It’s the last meteor shower of the year. It will end on Christmas. There’s a chance of seeing 10 meteors per hour. Because the shower’s peak coincides with the new moon, it should be a great time to view the meteors.
The San Mateo Astronomical Society will hold a Virtual Star Party on Saturday at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Meeting ID: 253 926 2920 Passcode: SMCAS
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
