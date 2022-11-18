THE CHALLENGES OF BECOMING A BELOVED CHARACTER: ACTOR COLLIN BAJA TALKS ABOUT HIS TRANSFORMATION INTO SVEN, THE SUPERSTAR REINDEER, IN “DISNEY’S FROZEN.”
DJ: Can you share a bit of your personal background?
CB: I am the youngest of four and call Traverse City, Michigan, home. I have three amazing older sisters and was lucky enough to attend The Interlochen Arts Academy performing arts boarding school as a dance major for three of my four high school years.
DJ: How did you enter the acting profession?
CB: I started as a professional dancer. I attended The Juilliard School in NYC and it was during those early years in NYC that I got bit by the acting bug. I began auditioning for anything I could and began to book some film work. I realized that I wanted to pursue being a well-rounded performer: dance, theater, singing, TV/film, all of it!
DJ: What was the audition like for the role of Sven, the reindeer in Frozen?
CB: They put us in the four stilts and a lightweight version of the head. There is no real way to audition someone for this type of role without just throwing you into it and seeing how you naturally take to it. We were instructed to walk around, try to lay down, trot and engage with others as best we could while controlling the lightweight version of the puppet head.
DJ: Is Sven the first role for which you have worn such an elaborate costume?
CB: No. This is my first puppeteering role and my first costume designed by Michael Curry. However, I had very elaborate costumes in my multiple roles within the Broadway show “Spiderman: Turn off the Dark.” I played a villain named Carnage and did all the Green Goblin flying.
DJ: What directions were you given as to how to convey Sven’s character?
CB: At the core of Sven is his relationship with Kristoff. For me it was important to prioritize that familial bond they have and to make sure my work and interactions with the actor playing Kristoff felt genuine and playful. From there, direction was given by our incredible movement director, Lorenzo Pisoni, to guide us in understanding how much emotion and power can be conveyed through the puppet. It is such a beautiful creation that can actually showcase a lot of emotion through our manipulation of the ear movements, blinking and posturing.
DJ: How much of Sven’s personality did you develop yourself?
CB: I was given freedom to make my version of Sven unique and full of specific touches. I split the role with another amazing actor, Dan Plehal, and we both make sure to honor the show and direction but also have two different versions of the character, which is a lot of fun for audiences. I love that Sven is the moral compass of Kristoff and I have made him similar to a giant golden retriever. My Sven is sassy, playful, full of heart, very cuddly and strong.
DJ: What is the most challenging part of being Sven?
CB: I feel very comfortable as Sven, despite it still being a very taxing role. I do not know if I would say I have “mastered” it as I am always still challenging myself to find new exciting ways to bring more magic and play to him. I would say the hardest part of the process was learning to gallop on those four stilts while having very limited eyesight!
DJ: How do audiences react to Sven?
CB: It is such a privilege to hear the audiences go nuts over Sven. The puppet is so extraordinary and, despite the program telling you there is only one actor inside it, almost all audience members are confused as to how that is possible and constantly thinking there are more. Sven is a beloved character and the reactions at each show prove that. Feels wonderful to be a part of that.
DJ: What physical regimen do you follow to be able to do this role?
CB: I eat healthy, I drink tons of water, have physical therapy three times per week, work out diligently five times per week, and do a one hour warm up before every show. After I am done performing I come home and ice my body and stretch.
DJ: You will be in San Francisco over the holidays. What are your off-duty plans?
CB: I plan on taking advantage of all the gorgeous nature surrounding the Bay Area! I am going to go camping, see some wonderful friends I have in the city, eat delicious foods, and enjoy the cozy rainy cuddle weather with my pup.
FROZEN PARTICULARS: Disney’s Frozen runs from Nov. 18 through Dec. 30 at the Orpheum Theatre, 1192 Market St., San Francisco. Disney on Broadway performances are recommended for a general audience. As an advisory to adults who might bring young people, Disney recommends its productions for ages 6 and up. Please note that BroadwaySF admits guests aged 5 and up. All guests entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Smoke, haze and strobe lights are used during the performance. Running time is over two hours including one intermission.
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
