Editor,
Biden’s misnamed “anti-inflation bill” will transfer about half a trillion dollars from the private sector into less productive government hands. The real cost of its “medical price controls” will be a reduction in money for private research at pharmaceutical companies causing countless future deaths. The p/e ratios for pharmaceutical companies is about 23 which is low given the risks they take in developing new drugs like the COVID vaccine.
It will also increase the cost of energy which makes our economy less productive. This is unnecessary because less costly green energy is being developed by the private sector in plenty of time to avoid any so called climate catastrophe.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.