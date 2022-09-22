TUESDAY
Volleyball
Menlo-Atherton 3, Aragon 1
The Bears won for the fourth time in five matches and evened their Bay Division record at 2-2 with a 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-8 win over the Dons. Aragon dropped to 2-2 in league play.
Burlingame 3, Sequoia 1
Ella Duong had 13 kills and Sophia Kniffend dished out 33 assists to lead the Panthers to a 25-18, 16-25, 25-19, 25-19 victory over the Ravens. Burlingame (4-0 PAL Bay) remained undefeated in Bay Division play, while Sequoia (0-4) is still searching for its first league victory.
Westmoor 3, Mills 0
Melanie Chen had 13 kills and Kiara Salomon had 19 assists to lead Westmoor (2-2 PAL Ocean) to the sweep of Mills (1-3), 25-21, 25-18, 25-15.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Castilleja 0
The Gators opened West Bay Athletic League play with a sweep of Castilleja, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23. Mia Radeff and Isabelle Marco each had 12 kills to lead the attack for SHP (1-0 WBAL, 8-4 overall). Jillian Amaro and Marco combined for 25 assists.
In other action …
In a showdown among undefeated Ocean Division teams, San Mateo (4-0) knocked El Camino (3-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 victory. … Capuchino (4-0) kept pace with San Mateo atop the Ocean Division standings with a 25-21, 25-26, 25-19 win over Woodside (1-3). … Defending Bay champ Hillsdale (4-0) ran its Bay winning streak to 18 straight after beating Terra Nova (0-4) 25-15, 25-15, 25-19. … Carlmont (2-2) swept past Half Moon Bay (2-2) 25-22, 25-15, 25-13.
Girls’ water polo
Aragon 7, Carlmont 4
Daryn Schnell scored three goals to help lead the Dons over the Scots in the Bay Division opener for both teams. Audrey Finigan led Carlmont with a hat trick as well.
Menlo-Atherton 16, Notre Dame-Belmont
The Bears took a 5-0 lead after the first period on their way to a league-opening win over the Tigers. M-A went on to score four goals in both the second and third quarters and capped it with a three-goal third. Mallory Moore paced the offense for NDB, scoring three times. Tigers goalie Francesca Arbelaez finished with seven saves.
Burlingame 12, Woodside 5
The Panthers, the defending Bay Division champs, opened the 2022 Bay Division campaign with the win over the Wildcats. Natalie Sullivan Wu, the reigning Daily Journal Girls’ Water Polo Player of the Year, scored four times.
Terra Nova 19, Mercy-Burlingame 7
The Tigers stayed undefeated in Ocean play with the victory over the Crusaders. Malia Smith and Ayva Mould each scored five goals for Terra Nova (5-0 PAL Ocean).
Boys’ water polo
Aragon 14, Carlmont 5
The Dons, who hope to be a Bay Division contender, cruised to win in the Bay Division opener for both teams.
Menlo-Atherton 18, Terra Nova 6
The Bears, the defending Bay Division champs, opened defense of their title with the lopsided win over the Tigers.
Girls’ tennis
Menlo-Atherton 6, San Mateo 1
Tessa Ellingson (No. 2 singles), Eva Chow (No. 3 singles) and Jasmine Hou (No. 4 singles) all won their matches at love for M-A (3-0 PAL Bay). San Mateo (0-3) got its win at No. 1 doubles, where Keaton Fritts and Meghan Chellapilla won 7-5, 7-6(4).
Burlingame 6, Hillsdale 1
Samantha Tom and Evelyn Du lost only one game at No. 3 doubles, while the Panthers’ No. 1 singles player Mila Mulready lost only two games as Burlingame (2-1 PAL Bay) cruised past the Knights. Hillsdale (0-3) picked up its win at No. 2 singles, where Gurkiran Sohal posted a 7-6(3), 7-5 victory.
Aragon 6, Half Moon Bay 1
The Dons’ top singles player, Varsha Jawadi won her No. 1 singles match at love, while Charlotte Ragozin (No. 2 doubles) lost only one game for Aragon (2-1). The No. 2 doubles team of Kat Russell and Mellin Rife won 6-1, 6-0. HMB (0-3) picked up its win at No. 3 singles where Kate Underwood posted a 6-1, 6-0 win.
Sequoia 7, Mills 0
The Ravens improved to 4-0 in Ocean Division play after sweeping the Vikings. Sasha Efimchik and Josie Ollman won their matches at love at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. The No. 1 doubles team for the Ravens, Leila Berman and Maya Perez-Martinez won 6-2, 6-0. Mills falls to 1-3 in Ocean play.
Westmoor 4, Oceana 3
The Rams slipped past the Sharks in an Ocean Division meeting. The match of the day came at No. 2 doubles, where Westmoor’s Chloe Chou and Stephanie Lim outlasted Oceana’s Meadow Dart and Piper Reed, 2-6, 7-6(5), (10-6). Westmoor improved to 3-1 in Ocean Division play, while Oceana is still in search of its first league win.
El Camino 5, Terra Nova 2
The Tigers forfeited matches at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles to give the Colts the win. El Camino (3-1) got wins from Macey Yamboa at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-4, while No. 3 singles teammate Eva Tamayo won 6-2, 6-3. Terra Nova (1-3) got a 6-2, 7-5 win from Emmy Kravatz at No. 1 singles.
St. Francis 4, Menlo School 3
In a rematch of a 2021 CCS semifinal match, the Lancers knocked off the Knights in a non-league match. Menlo (3-2) got its win from Natalie Westermann at No. 3 singles, while the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams of Sofia Labatt and Izzy Klugman, and Charlotte Yao and Charlotte Makoni also won for the Knights.
Girls’ golf
South City 177, Sequoia 189
The Warriors picked up their first Ocean Division win of the season over the Ravens at Mariners Point. Isabel Amores led the way for South City, shooting a 3-over 30. Alyssa Batang carded a 6-over 33 and Nida Currier-Herzallah had a 35 for the Warriors. Sequoia was led by Megan Elgaaen, who carded a 8-over 35.
Hillsdale 242, San Mateo 302
Ashlyn Johnson had the low score for the sixth straight match for Hillsdale, shooting a 4-over 39 at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo. Maya Pande and Anja Voss led San Mateo.
