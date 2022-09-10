THURSDAY
Girls’ golf
Hillsdale 252, Mills 262
The Knights won their third match of the week, beating the Vikings at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Ashlyn Johnson led the way for Hillsdale, firing a 3-over 39. Ava Saiki shot a 48 for the Knights.
Mills was led by Morgan Nguyen, who carded a 48.
Mercy-Burlingame 236, Notre Dame-Belmont 272
The Crusaders picked up the WBAL victory over the Tigers at Golf Club at Moffett Field in Mountain View.
Jaylyn Remolona led the way for Mercy, finishing with a round of 2-over 38. Eva Denten carded a 5-over 41 for the Crusaders, while Scarlett Fritz shot a 46.
NDB was led by Savvy Sweet, who finished with a 46.
In other action…
Aragon topped San Mateo 252-306 at Poplar Creek.
Girls’ water polo
San Mateo 13, Mills 3
The Bearcats scored eight goals in the first period and led 12-1 at halftime to take control of their Ocean Division win over the Vikings.
Kary Aguilar Fuentes led the San Mateo onslaught with four goals. Terri Ziv and Avery Jensen each netted hat tricks. Isabella Choi scored twice and Natsume Kondo rounded out the scoring for the Bearcats.
In other action …
Amanda Jarrett scored five times to lead Hillsdale past Capuchino, 14-5. … Half Moon Bay beat Sequoia, 13-8. … In boys’ play, San Mateo held off Mills, 13-10, while Sequoia got past Half Moon Bay, 12-8.
Girls’ tennis
PAL tennis opens
It was opening day for girls’ tennis in the Peninsula Athletic League, but only half the league played.
All Bay Division matches were postponed because of the excessive heat conditions. The Ocean Division squads, many of which play in the north end of the county, still played their matches.
Rivals South City and El Camino squared off in the opener, with the Colts rolling to a 7-0 win.
Macey Yabao and Alessandra Saulog, at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively, both won their matches at love.
Sequoia shut out Oceana 7-0, with Zoe Zemanek and Josie Ollman winning their matches 6-0, 6-0.
Mills topped Terra Nova 6-1, where Kylie Huynh needed three sets to get past Emmy Kravatz 3-6, 7-6 (7), (10-6). Terra Nova got its win from its No. 1 doubles team of Gianna Pelleriti and Alexis Smith, who won 7-5, 6-3.
Capuchino also won its match with Westmoor by a score of 6-1. Reina Watabiki posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles for the Mustangs.
Volleyball
San Mateo 3, Woodside 1
The Bearcats dropped the first set to the Wildcats, but rallied to win the next three to take the match, 18-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13.
St. Francis 3, Sacred Heart Prep 0
The Gators couldn’t solve the Lancers, dropping the non-league match 25-22, 25-12, 25-21.
Isabelle Marco led SHP with eight kills to go along with 11 assists. Jillian Amaro paced the Gators’ offense, finishing with 14 assists. Ellie Wheeler added seven digs defensively.
Burlingame 3, Menlo-Atherton 1
The Panthers opened PAL Bay Division play with a 27-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23 victory over the Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.