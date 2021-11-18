In the Central Coast Section girls’ tennis championships, Menlo-Atherton junior Ava Martin was defeated in the singles finals. The No. 2 seed, Martin advanced to the finals Thursday with a semifinal victory over Gunn’s Aoi Kunimoto. In Thursday’s nightcap championship game, No. 1 Gayathri Krishan overcame Martin in three sets 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
In the CCS doubles finals, Menlo’s team of Tricia Zhang and Brynn Brady, seeded No. 3, fell in the finals to No. 1-seed Erin Li and Iris Li of Palo Alto 6-2, 6-4. Zhang and Brady advanced to the finals with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 win over Harker’s Sophie Hernandez and Olivia Guo in the semifinals.
