If nothing else, the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 playoff run to this point has been among the most engaging in the NBA postseason thus far.
After an entertaining first-round win over the Denver Nuggets, the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have turned fun into nastiness. The Warriors landed the first blow, so to speak, with Draymond Green being ejected from Game 1 on what many believed was a borderline ejection-worthy foul.
Memphis’ Dillon Brooks answered early in Game 2 Tuesday night, knocking Gary Payton II out of the playoffs for the foreseeable future after a brutal hack across the head which was generally believed by most NBA fans as being a no-doubt-about-it ejection call.
That was followed moments later by an elbow to the eye of Green, opening a gash around his eye socket area and requiring stitches.
Wednesday was all about the aftermath of the Payton injury and whether there would be any further sanctions against Brooks. What’s getting lost in all of this is the fact that this series is turning into a classic. While having to be satisfied with a split on the road, the Warriors were this close to coming back to the Bay Area up 2-0 and looking to put the Grizzlies away, if not for some abysmal shooting in Game 2. Yes, Memphis guard Ja Morant lit up Golden State to the tune of 47 points. And yes, he completely took the game over in the final few minutes, scoring the last 15 for the Grizzlies.
Despite all that, the Warriors were right there. They were literally a shot or two away from taking both games in Memphis.
Tuesday’s game was almost a replay from Saturday’s opener — a game that featured both teams going back and forth, with Memphis pulling out to a decent 10-, 12-point lead, only to see Golden State flurry back.
The same thing happened in Game 2 and there is nothing to suggest the rest of the series won’t be decided in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
It should continue to be a lot of fun.
***
I’ll admit I don’t watch a lot of NBA basketball. I try to watch as many Warriors games as possible, but if it’s just two random teams on a given night, meh.
Which has made the Warriors’ first two rounds of the playoffs so enjoyable because while I’ve seen highlights and read the press clippings, seeing some of these guys play on a regular basis has been incredible.
Golden State opened the playoffs against Denver and its all-world center Nikola Jokic, who is proving that the big man in the NBA game is not dead, he has just evolved. Jokic is nearly unstoppable in the post, has a fade-away jumper that is almost automatic, and an ability to read the floor and distribute the ball like a point guard. Add in his looming presence on defense and it’s no surprise he is in the mix for a second-straight Most Valuable Player award.
Now in the second round, I’m getting a chance to see a future MVP in Morant. I’ve seen the high-flying dunks, the ankle-breaking crossovers and the miraculous finishes at the rim, but his highlights do not do him justice.
Because it seems every play he makes is a highlight. He showed in Game 2 that he can be unstoppable off the dribble and the Warriors have a genuine problem on their hands in trying to contain him.
***
There is a phrase used when a hockey goalie is making every save, it’s called “standing on his head.”
The New York Rangers goalie did that and much more in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tuesday night. Igor Shesterkin did everything but score a goal for the Rangers. In a game that went into triple overtime, Shesterkin had a mind-boggling 79 saves.
It’s the fifth time this season Shesterkin finished with 40 saves or more. It is the most since Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 85 saves in a 2020 playoff game against Tampa Bay. Shesterkin had 44 saves during regulation and added 35 more in two-plus overtime periods.
Unfortunately for Shesterkin, he needed to make 80 saves as the Penguins went on to win 4-3 in the third overtime.
