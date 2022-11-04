For over 30 years, Belmont citizens have enjoyed the freedom to recreate in our open space as they choose, whether it’s on foot, by bike or with their dogs. That’s the way it’s been from the day the trails were built. A small group, led by animal-rights extremists, are calling for radical new restrictions on our recreational freedoms, first by banning bikes from the trails, and they’re probably coming after the dog walkers next.
Keep in mind, these are the same people who tried to close down the Crystal Springs Cross Country Course last year, for their own selfish desire to keep cars out of their neighborhood for a handful of meets per year.
Mayoral candidate Warren Liberman is on record calling for “dividing the resource,” code for creating “hiker only” trails. Currently, much of the trail maintenance is done by a group of volunteer mountain bikers, working in close cooperation with the city.
Freedom-loving people don’t want special interest groups and their political allies imposing new restrictions and dictating how we can use land that belongs to us. Vote for freedom — vote for Julia Mates.
