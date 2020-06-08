Editor,
I attended the protest in San Mateo, and although mostly peaceful, I am disturbed by something I witnessed. At the end of the march, once we ended up at the police station, I was on the side of the building facing Saratoga Drive. Protesters turned to the direction of the police and began shouting, chanting and asking officers to kneel. At the side of the building I was facing, officers arrived with big guns, which I assume were tear gas launchers or something similar.
I have since learned that San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office sent in personnel with full-on riot gear because the protest was supposed to end at 7 p.m. (a full hour and a half before the official 8:30 p.m. curfew). Despite this escalation tactic by the Sheriff’s Office, the protestors (many of them youth protestors) remained peaceful. It is shameful that San Mateo Sheriff’s Office sent in officers with riot gear simply to enforce an “end time.”
It felt like escalation and a visual threat to a youth-led group of peaceful protestors. In addition to killings of black and brown people by the police, Americans are witnessing law enforcement use excessive force against peaceful protestors across the country, including tear gas, rubber bullets, pepper spray and worse. How do tactics like these mend the broken trust between community and law enforcement?
Ashley Hernandez
Burlingame
