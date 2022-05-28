Editor,
I have lived in this dynamic city of San Mateo for over 20 years, and have seen our local leaders tackling issues such as affordable housing, climate change and the replacement of aging infrastructure; Deputy Mayor Diane Papan has been at the forefront of these efforts.
From helping to secure low interest federal loans to supporting our city’s Clean Water Program, investing in affordable housing by leveraging city land and embracing efforts like Peninsula Clean Energy and OneShoreline to meet growing challenges related to climate change, Diane is a great advocate and policy leader.
Most importantly however, I have seen the passion and good intention that Diane has brought to her roles over the year; I still remember the night years ago, at her State of the City address, the authentic and real emotion she showed when talking about our downtown library and the important role it holds for our community youth. This is a person who cares and takes her responsibilities seriously.
Diane Papan is the best option to advocate for us at the state level in the Assembly and help bring resources home to accomplish our many urgent objectives.
Please consider joining me to vote for Diane Papan for Assembly.
Mike Etheridge
San Mateo
The letter writer is a former San Mateo planning commissioner.
