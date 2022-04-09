Editor,
Predictions of catastrophic climate warming based on climate models can’t stand up to scientific scrutiny. Bob Cohen’s letter (Additional comments on the IPCC Report) is correct. According to German climate scientists (Professors Dr. Fritz Vahrenholt and Dr. Sebastian Luning), who helped start the IPCC, climate models are incomplete because they can’t model the sun’s electro-magnetic effect on the Earth’s cloud cover. The need to include this was underscored in experiments by solar physicists at CERN, the world’s largest physics research center. It explains eons of correlation between the sun’s electro-magnetic cycles and climate change. Meanwhile, the Earth is far greener now than in pictures from space in the 1960s.
The practical problem with the models is the inability to process increasing amounts of data. The Earth’s climate is a bounded chaotic system that defies prediction within a few degrees decades into the future. Even in the worst case, the U.N. and Harvard University have concluded that the Earth could be cooled by half a degree for $2 billion spent per year by spraying ground-up salt over parts of the ocean to reflect the sun. However, long before that could ever be needed, we will have converted to a hydrogen economy. When hydrogen burns, it produces oxygen and water and eliminates the need for unaffordable toxic batteries to store power when wind and solar don’t work. Investments in this would be a far more fruitful area for the U.N. and countries to focus their attention.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
