Editor,
Bob Cohen’s letter “Additional comments on the IPCC Report” is a perfect example of cherry-picking data to support a position.
In an effort to discredit climate models, Cohen writes, “Comparing AR6-models versus observations for 1909-1942, shows that the model warming doesn’t come close to the observed warming.” Cohen’s implication is in complete opposition to what is written in the article he cites. It reads, “The comparison between observed and simulated anomalies from the CMIP6 models, and their multi-model mean, shows general agreement in the temporal evolution of global mean temperatures.”
By picking one early period of observational data that slightly deviates from the expectations of most models, Cohen ignores the numerous ways in which climate models accurately represent the observational record, some of which are described in the article he cites. With every new set of observations, climate models are being refined. These models very clearly warn us that continuing to burn fossil fuels, as we do, will result in a cataclysmic global disaster.
For anyone interested in seeing how Cohen has garbled the intent and conclusions of the paper he cites, you may read it at https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2020EF001667.
Alan Mattlage
San Mateo
