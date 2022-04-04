Editor,
Two of the scientists previously on the IPCC, and who resigned are Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. and Dr. Chris Landsea. The scientific method requires a theory to be tested by observations and models; if models cannot fit the observations, they should be disregarded.
Comparing AR6-models versus observations for 1909-1942, shows that the model warming doesn’t come close to the observed warming. This is well prior to any anthropogenic carbon dioxide. What caused that warming, and why can the models not reproduce it?
For the post-1998 period, the mean model warming rate is .23C per decade while observations show only 0.1C per decade! Source: S.M. Papalexiou 2020.
My comments show that many AR6-conclusions aren’t the result of scientific discussion between different viewpoints, but rather instances where AR6-sections were written to support a conclusion, with no dissenting opinion allowed. That’s censorship.
Regarding economic losses from extreme weather, I refer to Dr. Pielke Jr. who writes that economic damage trends cannot be determined from base economic analysis but must be normalized for coastal growth in terms of population and economic exposure. This was also a conclusion of the 2014 IPCC. There is no increase in economic damage.
Dr. Phil Klotzbach at CSU, has found that there is no upward trend in U.S. hurricane landfalls, which is also true of tornadoes.
I mention a few of many relevant AR6 problems. I urge readers to research independently to become more knowledgeable.
Bob Cohen
Menlo Park
Letter writer is an oceanographer and certified consulting meteorologist
