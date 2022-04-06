Editor,
Regarding Bob Cohen’s second letter on the IPCC AR6 report (“Additional comments on IPCC report,” April 4), because of the disjointed and cherry-picked nature of his arguments, it is difficult to know what he is trying to demonstrate. Is he trying to say that the report’s methodology is flawed? Is he saying its data are wrong? Is he saying that we shouldn’t pay attention to it? This detailed and meticulously documented report and its conclusions cannot be discredited or dismissed by citing a few (possibly) disputed points.
Here is what we need to know about climate change, as agreed to by the vast majority of climate scientists:
• Worldwide average temperature increase over the past 140 years has been caused by the growth in human-caused emissions of greenhouse gases (mainly carbon dioxide, but also methane and others) and their accumulation in the atmosphere. No natural sources have been identified that would explain this temperature increase.
• The consequence of these emissions is that the Earth has experienced an increased number of days of excessively high temperatures, sea level rise, ocean warming and acidification, accelerated melting of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets, disappearing glaciers, increased droughts and wildfires, and the list goes on.
The bottom line is that we have more than enough evidence to know that greenhouse gas-driven climate change has already had serious negative impacts and that these will get even worse for our children and grandchildren if we don’t immediately take steps to reduce our emissions.
Bob Steele
Redwood City
