Editor,
Thank you for covering the relocation story about the James R. Murphy home, on Douglas. In a letter published on Sept. 15, Bob Wackerman (S.M.) has incorrectly asserted the owner-developer merely “chipped in” to move the home while the taxpayers of Burlingame are left footing the bill. Nothing could be further from the truth, as the developer has paid for the entire move (at considerable cost), as well as costs involved to reconstruct the home at its new location, with a new, period-appropriate addition.
As is frequently the case when relocating historical structures in this era, the structure was carefully documented on site, and then deconstructed in sections to make the move possible across the railroad tracks. If the letter writer is truly interested in the criteria used to determine if this (or any) property rises to the level of historical significance, such information is readily available from the State Office of Historic Preservation. Specifically for this property (1128 Douglas Ave.), one need only search on the web under “James R. Murphy residence” where there are several references available, as well as the official recorded survey (Primary Record) and assessment by Page & Turnbull, Inc.
Jennifer Pfaff
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.