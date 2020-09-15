Editor,
I enjoyed the article in the Tuesday, Sept. 8, edition of the Daily Journal regarding saving the “Murphy House” in Burlingame from demolition and instead moving it to another location.
This being done to make way for an apartment complex at its current location as the house was deemed a historical landmark. From the pictures in the DJ of the house from the early 1900s to a more updated photo I was curious to see what it actually looks like now so I drove over to the Douglas Avenue location to take a look at it.
After making a thorough exterior walk around the property I returned to my car and Googled “what is the criteria for making a structure an historical landmark” as the Murphy House was designated as such. Unfortunately, I could not find a description that stated an old, dilapidated, barely standing structure a historical landmark.
To say this house is even close to inhabitable, let alone a landmark is laughable. The second story as depicted in the picture is gone. The inside is supported by what looks like corkboard and the rear siding is gone. To this reader kindling is about all the house is good for. But, I digress.
Even though the builders of the apartment complex are chipping in to help with the move, any money the taxpayers are paying to offset the cost is a huge waste. But hey, it’s history and the good citizens of Burlingame can feel good about themselves for saving it. Sorta like keeping great-granddad on life support even tho he’s comatose and 120 years old.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
